Trae Young, Fiance Shelby Miller Announce Birth of Their Son

Following perhaps his best individual year in the NBA, Hawks guard Trae Young revealed another piece of exciting news: he’s a new father.

Young, who just finished his fourth season in Atlanta, announced the major milestone alongside his fiancé Shelby on Instagram Friday evening. The couple shared that their son, Tydus Reign Young, was born on June 2, 2022.

The birth of his son is the latest welcome news for the 23-year-old Young over the past few months. The two-time All-Star point guard also recently received word that he was named to an All-NBA team for the first time in his career.

Young earned an All-NBA third-team nomination after arguably his best year with the Hawks. The 2018 No. 5 pick posted career-highs in all three shooting categories with a field-goal percentage of 46.0%, a three-point percentage of 38.2% and a free-throw percentage of 90.4%. He averaged 28.4 points per game as well as a career-high 9.7 assists per contest.

Although Young’s individual performance was sharper than ever, Atlanta took a step back as a team after making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. The ninth-seeded Hawks scraped out a spot in the playoffs after winning the play-in tournament but fell in five games to the top-seeded Heat.

With the 2021–22 campaign now behind him, Young will turn his focus to year five in the NBA during which he’ll have a new fan in the stands, cheering him on.

