Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Trae Young, Fiance Shelby Miller Announce Birth of Their Son

Following perhaps his best individual year in the NBA, Hawks guard Trae Young revealed another piece of exciting news: he’s a new father. 

Young, who just finished his fourth season in Atlanta, announced the major milestone alongside his fiancé Shelby on Instagram Friday evening. The couple shared that their son, Tydus Reign Young, was born on June 2, 2022. 

The birth of his son is the latest welcome news for the 23-year-old Young over the past few months. The two-time All-Star point guard also recently received word that he was named to an All-NBA team for the first time in his career. 

Young earned an All-NBA third-team nomination after arguably his best year with the Hawks. The 2018 No. 5 pick posted career-highs in all three shooting categories with a field-goal percentage of 46.0%, a three-point percentage of 38.2% and a free-throw percentage of 90.4%. He averaged 28.4 points per game as well as a career-high 9.7 assists per contest. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although Young’s individual performance was sharper than ever, Atlanta took a step back as a team after making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. The ninth-seeded Hawks scraped out a spot in the playoffs after winning the play-in tournament but fell in five games to the top-seeded Heat.

With the 2021–22 campaign now behind him, Young will turn his focus to year five in the NBA during which he’ll have a new fan in the stands, cheering him on. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Atlanta Hawks coverage, go to All Hawks

Breaking
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) flexes after a basket against the Celtics during the first half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Has Message for Critics After Warriors Loss

The Golden State forward is ready to bounce back after a shaky series opener.

By Zach Koons
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open.
Tennis

Iga Swiatek Captures Second French Open Title

The World No. 1 has won 35 matches in a row now, tying Venus Williams’s 2000 run.

By Madison Williams
Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks hands the ball off during a game against the 49ers.
NFL

Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Practicing at New Position

The former SEC signal-caller was working out as a pass-catcher at Atlanta’s latest practice.

By Zach Koons
frank-selvy-lakers
Play
NBA

Four Forgotten Tales in NBA Finals History You Should Know About

The tragic superstar of the first Finals. The first buzzer beater. The birth of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. And the day the Finals interrupted church.

By Mark Bechtel
Arizona outfielder Jasmine Perezchica celebrates with Giulia Koutsoyanopulos.
Softball

Northwestern, Oregon State Eliminated From WCWS

In two thrilling matchups on Friday night, UCLA and Arizona survived elimination to advance in the Women’s College World Series.

By Mike McDaniel
Wrestler CM Punk
Wrestling

AEW World Champion CM Punk to Undergo Surgery After Injury

Punk addressed the crowd on ‘Rampage’, saying he will come back from the injury better than ever.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
NHL

Rangers Grab 2–0 Conference Finals Lead Over Lightning

Despite a late attempted comeback, New York survived Game 2 at home to take a commanding lead in the series.

By Associated Press
Sep 2, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; A general view of the San Diego State Aztecs logo at midfield as an official walks across before the game against the UC Davis Aggies at San Diego Stadium.
College Football

Report: Five San Diego State Football Players Accused of Rape

The school has yet to conduct a formal internal investigation into the alleged rape that took place in October of 2021.

By Mike McDaniel