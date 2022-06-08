C.J. Stroud will be riding in style thanks to his latest name, image and likeness deal.

The Buckeyes quarterback partnered with Sarchione Auto Gallery where he will promote the car dealership on social media as well as make public appearances at the business. As a result of his partnership, Stroud will be driving a pre-owned Bentley Bentayga.

Athletes First, that agency that represents Stroud in his NIL ventures, reached out to the Canton, Ohio-based dealership to express interest in a partnership. Stroud becomes the first Ohio State player to partake in a partnership with the dealership since NIL deals with college athletes became official in July 2021.

Prior to Stroud, Sarchione had only been in partnership deals with the players on the NFL’s Browns football team. Ryan Burton, general manager of Sarchione Auto Gallery, said having Stroud promoting the company’s products “only does good things.”

When you talk to people, whether in the community or at the game, our brand awareness is what we’re building,” Burton said, per The Columbus Dispatch.

As part of the deal, Stroud will have the chance to lease a new car with the dealership after 45 days. Stroud, who has been sought after by several caller dealerships, chose to partner with Sarchione when he saw former Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave driving a BMW X7 as part of a partnership before the 2022 NFL draft according to The Dispatch.

With Stroud striking a partnership with the company, Burton anticipates a couple more Ohio State players earning partnerships deals throughout the year.

In addition to his deal with the car dealership, Stroud became a brand ambassadors for Express, a fashion retailer, in April with his teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now.