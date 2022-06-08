Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Lands $150K Bentley in New NIL Deal

C.J. Stroud will be riding in style thanks to his latest name, image and likeness deal.

The Buckeyes quarterback partnered with Sarchione Auto Gallery where he will promote the car dealership on social media as well as make public appearances at the business. As a result of his partnership, Stroud will be driving a pre-owned Bentley Bentayga.

Athletes First, that agency that represents Stroud in his NIL ventures, reached out to the Canton, Ohio-based dealership to express interest in a partnership. Stroud becomes the first Ohio State player to partake in a partnership with the dealership since NIL deals with college athletes became official in July 2021.

Prior to Stroud, Sarchione had only been in partnership deals with the players on the NFL’s Browns football team. Ryan Burton, general manager of Sarchione Auto Gallery, said having Stroud promoting the company’s products “only does good things.”

When you talk to people, whether in the community or at the game, our brand awareness is what we’re building,” Burton said, per The Columbus Dispatch.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As part of the deal, Stroud will have the chance to lease a new car with the dealership after 45 days. Stroud, who has been sought after by several caller dealerships, chose to partner with Sarchione when he saw former Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave driving a BMW X7 as part of a partnership before the 2022 NFL draft according to The Dispatch

With Stroud striking a partnership with the company, Burton anticipates a couple more Ohio State players earning partnerships deals throughout the year. 

In addition to his deal with the car dealership, Stroud became a brand ambassadors for Express, a fashion retailer, in April with his teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now. 

Breaking
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson pauses for a moment as he listens to reporters during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday, March 25, 2022
Play
NFL

Stefanski Comments on Watson’s Status in Wake of 24th Lawsuit

His remarks come a day after The New York Times reported the QB booked sessions with at least 66 different women for massage therapy sessions.

By Madeline Coleman
Mo’Ne Davis pitching
MLB

How Mo’Ne Davis’s SI Cover Came to Be

Photographer Al Tielemans sensed the local youth baseball player could become a star.

By Wilton Jackson
Aaron Long, Haji Wright and Joe Scally are hoping to make the U.S.’s World Cup team
Play
Soccer

The USMNT’s Key Remaining World Cup Roster Position Battles

Few clear and obvious questions remain about the U.S.’s World Cup squad, and two upcoming Nations League games will be used to help find solutions.

By Avi Creditor
Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio stands on the field during Commanders OTAs.
Play
NFL

Jack Del Rio Doubles Down on Tweet About Attack on Capitol

The Commanders defensive coordinator questioned why the attack on the Capitol was being investigated but the 2020 summer riots were not.

By Joseph Salvador
Baker Mayfield
Play
NFL

Mayfield, Browns Decide to Excuse QB From Minicamp, per Report

The quarterback has been away from the team since Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson in March.

By Madeline Coleman
Nicole-Lynn-100 influential
NFL

Nicole Lynn Is Setting Her Clients Up for Life Beyond the NFL

The NFL superagent goes beyond the typical contract negotiation, prioritizing financial literacy and what comes after the league for the players she represents.

By Danielle Bryant
Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after a play against the Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Addresses Klay Thompson’s Finals Struggles

Through the fist two games of the Finals, he’s shot 10-for-33 to score 26 total points.

By Joseph Salvador
Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the huddle with Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder during a playoff game against the Mavericks.
Play
NBA

Report: Suns Had COVID-19 Outbreak During Game 7 Loss to Mavs

Six individuals, including one player, tested positive either late in the Western Conference semifinals or the day after Game 7.

By Zach Koons