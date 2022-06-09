Skip to main content
Angels Try to End Losing Streak With Nickelback Songs, Get Shut Out

The Angels are in the middle of a franchise-record losing streak, so they are doing anything they can to change their fortune. First, they fired their manager, Joe Maddon, replacing him with Phil Nevin. But Los Angeles lost its first game after that change.

Next, the team tried a music change. On Wednesday night against Boston, every Angels hitter walked up to a different Nickelback song to try and alter the vibe.

It didn’t work.

Los Angeles lost for the 14th straight time on Wednesday, getting shut out 1–0 by the Red Sox. The Angels recorded seven hits on the night, but couldn’t push across the tying run at any point in the game.

The Angels have one more game against Boston on Thursday before the Mets come to town for three. What else could this team do to reverse its two-week losing streak? Everything seems to be on the table.

