Frazier Rips ‘Cookie-Cutter’ Yankees, Cubs DFA Outfielder Before Series

Ahead of what was supposed to be his first appearance against his former team, outfielder Clint Frazier slammed the Yankees’ appearance policy that requires players to be clean-shaven with short hair.

“You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that (Yankees) team,” Frazier told the Chicago Sun-Times

“If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years,” Frazier said.

After playing five years for New York from 2017 to ’21, Frazier signed with the Cubs last winter. But after his critical comments of the Yankees heading into the weekend series, and his disappointing play overall thus far this season, the Cubs designated Frazier for assignment on Friday afternoon.

Frazier had just eight hits in 37 at-bats for the Cubs this season, hitting just .216 with one home run and four RBIs. With right-handed pitcher Chris Martin returning from bereavement leave, the DFA of Frazier opens up a spot for Martin on both the active and 40-man roster.

After having plenty to say about the Yankees and their treatment of him during his time in the Bronx, it sounds like New York got the last word on Frazier heading into the weekend series.

