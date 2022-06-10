Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Tom Brady Is a Man of His Word, So Now He Has to Send a Fan a Pair of Used Underwear

Tom Brady Is a Man of His Word, So Now He Has to Send a Fan a Pair of Used Underwear

Also in today’s Traina Thoughts: NBC makes an uninspiring hiring, a truly bizarre baseball move, a huge ‘Sopranos’ anniversary and more.

Also in today’s Traina Thoughts: NBC makes an uninspiring hiring, a truly bizarre baseball move, a huge ‘Sopranos’ anniversary and more.

1. And some people have the nerve to say Tom Brady doesn’t have any personality.

On Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had an eventful day on Twitter, and it all had to do with underwear.

After using Instagram earlier this week to promote one of his brands and leave little to the imagination, Brady was back at it Thursday.

The Bucs quarterback promised to re-create a photoshoot where he’d just be in his skivvies if his tweet generated 40,000 likes.

As of this writing, the tweet has 47,000 likes, so it’s time for Tom to strip.

However, the 44-year-old pushed the envelope even further, then tweeting that he’d agree to send a fan—and, while we’d never kink-shame, “fan” might be an understatement here—a pair of game-worn underwear if the fan also generated 40,000 likes for his tweet.

That fan ended up with 80,000 likes, and Brady, who is clearly a man of his word, was ready to pay up. In fact, Brady is so generous, he’s allowing the fan to make a color request for the used underwear.

We’ve written this a million times in Traina Thoughts and have said this another million times on the SI Media Podcast: It’s been quite an entertaining ride to watch Brady show off his personality and work the media game since getting out of jail. Ooops. I mean New England.

I can’t wait for him to eventually retire and see what he brings to the table when he becomes Fox’s lead NFL analyst.

Lastly, did I lead with this item today because the greatest quarterback of all time actually “liked” my reply to him on Twitter on Thursday?

Yes. Yes I did.

2. If you missed it Thursday, White Sox manager Tony La Russa caused a major stir when, trailing 7–5 with a runner on second and two outs in the seventh inning, he decided to intentionally walk the Dodgers’ Trea Turner after Turner already had a 1–2 count on him and pitch to Max Muncy instead. 

Muncy promptly delivered a two-run homer.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

What I enjoyed the most about this twist was that NBC Chicago, which airs the White Sox’ home games, tweeted a clip of the broadcasters questioning La Russa's move but then cutting off the clip right before Muncy's dinger.

Here's the home run via MLB.

3. In what is a completely uninspiring hiring, NBC has turned to former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to replace Drew Brees on its Sunday Night Football studio show.

4. LIV golf has gotten a ton of attention, but when you don't have a TV deal, you don’t get a lot of viewers. Fewer than 100,000 people watched on Day 1.

 5. I ask with all sincerity, so hit me up on Twitter or email me if you have answer: How on earth is this supposed to be funny?

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a conversation on the latest sports media news with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis. Among the topics covered:

What went wrong between Drew Brees and NBC

  • Is a mainstream NFL outlet ready to take a chance on Pat McAfee
  • ABC/ESPN’s NBA Finals studio show
  • Is LeBron getting a podcast?
  • Overuse of "breaking news" banners on TV

Following the conversation with Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN/SNY in New York joins me our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we do a deep dive into Kevin Durant’s response to Sal on Twitter and saying that sports talk radio “makes him nauseous.”

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The final episode of The Sopranos aired 15 years ago today, and the debate still rages about whether Tony was killed or not.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 25, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) from the sideline as they take on the St. John’s Red Storm in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Geno Auriemma Shares Major Offseason Goal for Paige Bueckers

UConn’s former national player of the year dealt with significant injuries last season.

By Jelani Scott
Jasmine Bellamy
More Sports

Jasmine Bellamy Is Dedicated to Leading the Tough Conversations

The Reebok head of merchandising, planning, allocation and logistics is also the company's "culture transformer," focused on strengthening its in-house diversity and inclusion efforts.

By Madelyne Woods
Tiger Woods celebrates during the trophy presentation after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.
Golf

Tiger Woods Is Third Athlete to Become a Billionaire, per Forbes

The golf superstar’s golf salary only adds up to around 10% of his overall career earnings of $1.7 billion.

By Madison Williams
Boston Red Sox Matt Strahm
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups

Player additions from the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy baseball roster.

By Jennifer Piacenti
dCOVoklahoma.LO2
College

Oklahoma Was Already the Best. And Patty Gasso Kept It That Way.

The pressure as defending champs never got to the Sooners, who won a second straight WCWS title behind a relentless coach and a whole lot of practice.

By Emma Baccellieri
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo.
College Football

Cincinnati, Houston, UCF Set to Join Big 12 in 2023

The three schools reached an exit agreement with the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12 in July 2023.

By Madison Williams
General view of San Jose State’s basketball court in 2017 before its 2022 update.
Extra Mustard

San Jose State’s New Basketball Court Glows in the Dark

The new court highlights the school’s blue and gold colors and focuses on the Spartans logo, which is what glows in the dark when the lights are shut off.

By Madison Williams
Barcelona and Real Madrid will play in the USA
Soccer

Real Madrid, Barcelona to Play Summer Clasico in Las Vegas

The two Spanish giants will return to the United States this summer and go head-to-head at Allegiant Stadium as part of a series of summer exhibitions.

By Brian Straus