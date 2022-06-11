Skip to main content
Warriors Defeat Celtics in Game 4 to Even NBA Finals
Draymond Green’s Mother Is Concerned With Her Son’s Play in NBA Finals

Warriors forward Draymond Green has been struggling in the NBA finals so far vs. the Celtics.

Through four games, Green is averaging 4.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His average points per game changed drastically from the rest of the Warriors’ playoff series thus far. In the conference finals vs. the Mavericks, for example, the forward averaged 10.6 points per game, even scoring 17 points in Game 5 to help secure Golden State’s spot in the finals.

On Friday night, Green only scored two points, and was on the bench for around the last seven minutes of the game. The Warriors ended up winning 107–97 to tie the series at two games a piece.

Green himself expressed his frustrations after the game, and so did his mother, Mary Babers-Green, on Twitter. Apparently many fans have been asking her what’s going on with her son’s struggles so far in this series. The short answer is, she doesn’t know.

“Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW!” Babers-Green said. “Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!”

The four-time All-Star responded to his mother’s tweet on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, on Saturday morning.

“I saw my mom tweeted that it’s been a tough series for me,” Green said. “Absolutely, it definitely has, but figure it out how you gotta figure it out. It’s not the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with in my life thus far. But, I’m sure I’ll have a tougher challenge in life.”

Green still has a chance to redeem himself in this finals series as the Warriors still need two wins to grab the NBA title. Game 5 tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, June 13.

