Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry’s Game 4 Performance

Steph Curry’s 43-point explosion on Friday night tied the NBA Finals at two and got the Warriors home court advantage back in the series. The performance earned praise from players, media and fans throughout the NBA.

One player who made sure to praise Curry is also the one person who knows better than anyone how difficult that performance was. LeBron James took to twitter to show his appreciation for the Warriors point guard.

Having played in 10 Finals himself, James understands the magnitude of Curry’s performance in Game 4. And, with four of those Finals coming against the Warriors, the Lakers forward also knows how difficult it can be to try and stop Curry in the first place.

However, James didn’t stop there. When former teammate Dwyane Wade tweeted that Curry is “a bad mfer,” James responded with his vote of approval.

“FACTS!!! ‘THEY’ will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated,” he said.

Curry scored more points vs. Boston on Friday than he did in any of his Finals matchups with James’s Cavaliers over a four year period. Still, Curry has always been as dangerous a star as anyone, and James has no problem acknowledging that idea.

Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

