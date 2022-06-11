Stephen Curry Pours in 43 to Lift Warriors to Finals-Tying Win

Down 2–1 to the Celtics facing a vital Game 4, Stephen Curry put the Warriors on his back, leading Golden State to a 105–97 victory with 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes. Not only did he lead Golden State in points, he led all scorers by at least 20.

At halftime Curry’s 19 points kept Golden State in the game, trailing 54–49 after two quarters. He then came out of half on fire with 14 in the third quarter alone, propelling the Warriors to a second-half surge that ultimately made the difference.

It is Curry’s 13th Finals game with 30 or more points, tying Kobe Bryant for eighth all-time. He also became the first player ever with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven three-pointers in a Finals game.

This was only the second time Curry scored over 40 in a playoff game, joining his 47-point barrage in a Game 3 loss vs. Toronto in 2019.

Entering the game, it was unclear if Curry would even be able to play in the game after injuring his leg in Game 3. However, he told the media on Thursday he was going to play no matter what, and clearly the gamble paid off, as Golden State is now firmly back in this series.

More NBA Coverage: