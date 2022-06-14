Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith Says He Was Approached About Running for Senate

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith admitted this week that he was once approached about potentially running for the United States Senate.

On his First Take co-star JJ Redick’s podcast, Old Man and the Three, Smith discussed the time when he thought politics could be his next career. Smith noted that former Democratic governor of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell (2003–11) is the person who approached him about a Senate role.

“One time I was approached by Governor Ed Rendell in Pennsylvania—he wanted me to run for Senate,” Smith said. “He said, ‘You should do it.’ I said, ‘I’m not a liberal; I’m not a conservative either.’ He said, ‘It don’t matter with you, you’re a voice that needs to be heard.’ He told me this close to 10 years ago.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Obviously, he didn’t go down that path, as he continues to appear on ESPN’s First Take since 2012. But, there was a stretch in which Smith didn’t work at ESPN from 2009 to ‘12. He then shifted his focus to more political endeavors.

“When ESPN let me go in 2009, I appeared on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN 150 times,” Smith said. “I honestly thought that could be a possibility. In 2015, one of those networks, CNN actually interviewed me for my own show, on CNN. I can honestly tell you I believe, that if I were in politics, it might have got me killed because of the world we’re living in.”

While Smith is known for speaking his thoughts on ESPN, it doesn’t sound like fans will be seeing the sports personality on their ballots anytime soon—or ever.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

golden tate
Play
Extra Mustard

Longtime NFL WR Golden Tate Signs With Baseball League

The former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is making a return to the baseball diamond.

By Nick Selbe
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during warmups before the game against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Chiefs’ Frank Clark Has Excused Absence From First Day of Minicamp

It’s unclear why he wasn’t present for the first day of minicamp.

By Joseph Salvador
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands with his hands on his hips during minicamp practice.
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Calls for Gun Control During Press Conference

The Bengals quarterback made his thoughts on the issue clear Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
A general view outside of Chase Center before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fan Says He’s Banned From Chase Center After Game 5 Stunt

Before Monday’s game, he says he walked right past security and started shooting around on the court.

By Joseph Salvador
The World Cup trophy on display.
Soccer

Full Groups, Schedule With World Cup Field Finally Complete

The World Cup will begin Nov. 21 and end Dec. 18 in Qatar, and after the last two intercontinental playoffs, the field of 32 is set.

By Andrew Gastelum
Miami athletics flag flies
Play
College Football

Sources: NCAA Enforcement Launches Miami NIL Inquiry

NCAA staff members interviewed billionaire booster John Ruiz and others involved with the school.

By Ross Dellenger
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Everything Notable Deshaun Watson Said in Tuesday’s Presser

When asked whether seeing 66 women for massages in a 17-month span was accurate he said, “I don’t think so.”

By Joseph Salvador
Little Caesars Pizza logo on a box.
Play
Extra Mustard

The National Football League Officially Has a New Pizza Sponsor

No one out-pizzas the Hut, until now.

By Nick Selbe