Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star
Tom Brady Jokes Aaron Donald Makes Him Regret Coming Out of Retirement

Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement this offseason surely left players across the NFL disappointed that they have to continue to face the seven-time Super Bowl champion. There is one player, however, that Brady jokes made him regret returning in 2022. 

“I see Aaron Donald workout on my Instagram I’m like, ‘Damn maybe I should have retired,’” Brady said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “He’s a beast.” 

Brady has faced the All-Pro defensive tackle several times in his career, most recently this past postseason when the Rams beat the Buccaneers in the divisional round on their way to a Super Bowl win. Donald sacked Brady once during the matchup.

Donald himself even considered retirement this offseason before he signed a historic new deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in terms of salary. He will reportedly earn $31.6 million per year on average. Both players are widely considered to be among the greatest players in all of football, so it’s nice to see one acknowledge the other.

If Brady wants to get his eighth Lombardi Trophy, he’ll likely have to get through the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and reigning champs. 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

