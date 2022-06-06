Skip to main content
Aaron Donald, Rams Agree to Historic Contract

Following speculation that he may have played his last snap in the NFL, Aaron Donald agreed to a historic re-worked deal with the Rams that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. 

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Donald and the Rams re-negotiated the remaining three years on his contract to give him a $40 million raise through the 2024 season. Although no years were added to the deal, Donald is now guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 campaign, per Rapoport.

Donald will now earn $31.6 million per year on average, the highest among all non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Rams confirmed Donald’s return shortly after Rapoport’s report emerged on Monday afternoon. 

The re-worked contract will end any doubt about Donald’s intentions for next season after he had suggested he might retire after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams this past February. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is now poised to make his return as Los Angeles attempts to “run it back” in 2022. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

