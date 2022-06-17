Stephen Curry put himself in rarefied air on Thursday night, leading the Warriors to their fourth NBA championship in eight years. He added his first NBA Finals MVP award to his mantle as well, filling one of the few gaps in his impressive résumé as an all-time great.

Needless to say, it was a late night for Curry. The game concluded just before midnight ET in Boston, with plenty of celebrating afterwards. Just after 2 a.m., Curry posted a phenomenal photo, sitting with both the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship trophy and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy and signaling that it’s time for bed.

It was largely Curry who put this NBA Finals to bed at TD Garden on Thursday. He capped an impressive championship run with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. After averaging 31.2 points per game in the series, he was the unanimous choice for MVP.

“Man, I’m so proud of our group,” an emotional Curry told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “I thank God every day that I get to play this game at the highest level with some amazing people. They know this is what it’s all about, playing for a championship, and what we’ve been through the last three years.

“[At the] beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now. It’s amazing. Very surreal, though, very surreal.”

