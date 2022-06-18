Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

U.S. Open Contender Joel Dahmen’s Car Was Missing After Friday Round

Joel Dahmen, who went through U.S. Open qualifying to enter the third major championship of the year, was the co-leader at the end of the second round on Friday.

The 34-year-old has only won one time on the PGA Tour, but has been playing some good golf of late, which has extended into the weekend at the U.S. Open.

But Dahmen’s golf game wasn’t the only thing that caught headlines on Friday. Following his first-ever 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour, Dahmen went out to the parking lot to leave the premises, only to find out that his car was nowhere to be found.

“We actually do not have a car–someone took our vehicle from the valet, or they gave it to the wrong person,” Dahmen told the No Laying Up podcast on Friday evening.

While it’s unclear what ultimately happened with the car, Dahmen arrived to the golf course on Saturday ready to go for his third round at the U.S. Open.

