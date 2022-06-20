Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Klay Thompson Loses Warriors Championship Hat in Hilarious Video

The Warriors are due to celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals victory with a parade on Monday afternoon in San Francisco. Naturally, Klay Thompson decided to take his boat over to the start of the celebration. 

Unfortunately, the ride didn’t go according to plan for Captain Klay.

While live on Instagram on the boat, Thompson’s new championship hat flew off of his head and into the Bay Area wind. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While surprised, the 32-year-old forward remained in rather good spirits despite losing his hat. He quickly swapped out the commemorative championship cap for a more traditional captain’s hat, which he explained fit better on his head.

NBA Finals hat or not, Thompson will be welcomed as a champion for the fourth time in his career in the Bay Area Monday. Given the number of serious injuries he has dealt with in recent seasons, this year’s parade will be extra sweet for the five-time All-Star. 

Hopefully, the Warriors are able to find a spare hat for Thompson to wear by the time the celebration gets underway.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Jerry Jones puts the Hall of Fame ring on the finger of Jimmy Johnson during a presentation at halftime.
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor Induction

The former Dallas coach is still waiting to enter the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

By Joseph Salvador
Coach K walks on the sideline vs UNC
College

Coach K Says He Doesn’t Plan to Attend Duke Games Next Season

The legendary coach plans to steer clear of Duke games next season as Jon Scheyer takes over as head coach.

By Mike McDaniel
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands with his hands on his hips during the second quarter of Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Appears to Respond to Nets Free Agency Rumors

Irving has until June 29 to opt-in to a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Koons
San Diego Wave FC midfielder Taylor Kornieck
Play
Soccer

San Diego Wave Star Taylor Kornieck Is Ready for Her International Debut

The 23-year-old midfielder earned her first call-up with the USWNT ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in July.

By Ben Pickman
sage-steele
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Ryan Clark responds to accusation that he refused to work with Sage Steele

ESPN alleges Ryan Clark, Halle Berry, V Foundation did not want to work with Sage Steele.

By Jimmy Traina
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

House Oversight Committee Reacts to Dan Snyder Not Testifying

The Commanders‘ owner is under investigation for his culpability in the franchise’s alleged poor workplace culture.

By Mike McDaniel
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Appears Upset With Warriors‘ Championship Parade Plans

Golden State’s parade in downtown San Francisco reportedly won’t feature a rally before or after the parade

By Zach Koons
Kylian Mbappé playing for France at the Euros
Soccer

Mbappe Refutes France FA Chief’s Claims He Mulled Quitting Over PK Miss

It was the racist response he received—and not the missed PK—after the Euros that made him think about walking away, despite remarks from France’s FA president.

By Andrew Gastelum