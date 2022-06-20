Kyrie Irving Appears to Respond to Nets Free Agency Rumors

With the 2022 NBA draft and the start of free agency rapidly approaching, the Nets and Kyrie Irving are at an impasse regarding how to proceed with contract negotiations this summer, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets,” Charania wrote Monday. “An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace.”

Irving, who has until June 29 to opt-in to a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season, seemed to catch wind of the Monday morning report and took to Twitter to react to the news. Although he didn’t say much of anything, the Nets point guard appeared mildly amused at the report, posting a clip of Brother Mouzone from The Wire smiling and laughing.

While notable, Irving’s response did little to quiet down the growing speculation that his time in Brooklyn is nearing an end. The seven-time All-Star said in April that he wasn’t planning on leaving the Nets, but wayward contract negotiations could throw a wrench in his relationship with the front office.

It’s not entirely surprising for Irving and the franchise to have reached a reported impasse given the events of the last 12 months. The 30-year-old point guard played in just 29 games this past season and missed a majority of home games in Brooklyn as he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 despite a mandate in New York City. Combined with injuries, Irving has played in just 103 regular season games in his three seasons with the team.

Although his availability has been spotty, Irving has been impressive for the Nets when on the court. He averaged 27.4 points per game during the 2021–22 campaign while dishing out 5.8 assists and shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc on a career-high 8.2 attempts per contest.

Despite Irving’s efforts in the latter part of the year, Brooklyn barely scraped its way into the playoffs. The Nets were subsequently swept by the Celtics in the first round.

The Lakers, Knicks and Clippers are among the teams interested in Irving if he declines his player option and is unable to agree upon a contract extension with the Nets, per Charania. He could also opt-in to his contract before being traded.