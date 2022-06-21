Brooks Koepka became the latest domino to fall in the PGA vs. LIV battle, with the four-time major champion reportedly set to join the new Saudi-financed competitor of the PGA Tour. Once news of Koepka’s decision broke, a clip of him being asked about LIV Golf at the U.S. Open last week quickly gained traction online.

Koepka bristled when asked about whether or not there was a certain amount of money he would take to join LIV Golf, scolding reporters for “throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open” and saying he was “tired of the conversations.”

“I haven’t given it that much thought,” Koepka said. “I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations, I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for [LIV Golf players] for once.

“It’s a s----- situation. We’re here to play, and you’re talking about some event that happened last week. You can’t drive a car looking in the rearview mirror, can you?”

Koepka is the latest top-20 player to join LIV, along with Dustin Johnson and other major winners Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Martin Kaymer. Abraham Ancer was also announced a new LIV participant on Tuesday.

Koepka finished in 55th place at the U.S. Open last weekend. His brother, Chase, competed in the first LIV Golf event two weeks ago.

