Extra Mustard
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Artist Shows What 1,000,000-Seat Stadium Would Look Like

American artist Paul Pfeiffer went viral this week when he released a blueprint for the construction of what would be the world’s first stadium that seats one million people. One look may give people fears about the nosebleeed seats.

Pfeiffer’s design, referred to as “Vitruvian Figure,” is a 10-foot framework of a soccer stadium that resembles the likes of the 2000 Olympics venue in Sydney that held 110,000 spectators.

If Pfeiffer’s colossal stadium was built, it would truly be one of a kind. Currently, the largest soccer venue in the world is the Rungrado First of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea which holds anywhere between 114,000 to 150,000 people.

Multiply that by 10, and you’d get the capacity Pfeiffer’s stadium.

As far as logistics go, such as entering or leaving the stadium, waiting in lines at concession stands and going to the bathroom would be be extremely chaotic at a venue of this magnitude.

While the stadium itself would be captivating, the real work of art would be anyone who could make it logistically happen.

