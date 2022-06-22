Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trolls Celtics Fans During Jimmy Fallon Interview

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night and played a game where he settled various debates, either basketball related or not.

One of the debates centered around the best hot dog topping. Abdul-Jabbar surprised Fallon and the audience when he gave his quick response.

“The tears of the 1985 Celtics when they lost to the Lakers in the finals,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although this specific NBA title was Abdul-Jabbar’s fourth out of his six rings, the 1985 series obviously meant a lot to him. He also won his second NBA Finals MVP award that year. This was the first time in his career that he beat the Celtics in the Finals after facing them two previous times in the ‘80s. The two teams went on to face each other again that decade in ‘87, when the Lakers pulled off another title.

Boston was seen as the Lakers’ biggest rival during that era of basketball. The 19-time All-Star has been previously outspoken about how the 1985 title “made his career.”

“We finally beat the Celtics,” Abdul-Jabbar said previously, via Sportscasting. “The Laker–Celtics thing was dead now because we went up there and whooped them in Boston Garden. We were the only team to win a championship in Boston Garden other than the Boston Celtics. They got to live with that forever. That’s awesome. That made my career. It was that good to me. I enjoyed 1985, and I’m still enjoying it.”

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Aces forward A’ja Wilson shoots a basketball
Play
WNBA

Wilson, Stewart Highlight 2022 WNBA ASG Starters

Mercury star Brittney Griner, who is currently detained in Russia, was also named an honorary All-Star starter.

By Ben Pickman
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up prior to OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex.
NFL

Tyreek Hill Said He Received Death Threats for Comments

He said he got them on all of his social media accounts.

By Joseph Salvador
jon-gruden-raiders
Play
NFL

Gruden’s Lawyer Bashes Goodell’s Testimony in Statement

Gruden's lawyer believes the NFL will continue to resist “actual accountability.”

By Wilton Jackson
Billie Jean King
Tennis

‘Battle of the Sexes’ Match Was Tricky to Photograph

Neil Leifer details his effort to cover the iconic event.

By Jamie Lisanti
NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Extra Mustard

Video of Hornets Fans Coming Across Michael Jordan Goes Viral

The young fans were looking for Charlotte star LaMelo Ball.

By Madison Williams
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Snyder Used ‘Shadow Investigation’ Against Accusers, Congress Says

The Commanders team owner did not testify in Wednesday’s hearing, and now, Rep. Maloney announced her intent to issue a subpoena.

By Madeline Coleman
Clint Frazier in a Cubs Spring Training game.
MLB

Cubs Outfielder Is Now Going by the Name Jackson Frazier

2022 marks Frazier’s first year with the Cubs.

By Daniel Chavkin
American swimmer Katie Ledecky cheers for her teammates during the 800-meter freestyle relay at the 2022 World Swimming Championships.
Olympics

Ledecky Becomes Most-Decorated Woman in World Champs History

The 25-year-old won her historic medal as a part of the 800-meter freestyle relay.

By Zach Koons