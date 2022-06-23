Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment to the university of Texas
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment to the university of Texas

Texas Legend Vince Young Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 college football recruiting, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday. The decision elicited reactions throughout the industry, none bigger than that of the most famous Longhorn.

Former Texas quarterback Vince Young weighed in on Manning’s commitment with a simple tweet:

Young is the owner of maybe the most iconic moment in Texas football history, a rushing touchdown to beat USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl and win the national championship.

In his three seasons with the Longhorns, Young threw for over 6,000 yards and rushed for 3,127 yards, which is third most in school history and the most by any quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

These two will have more in common than just Texas. Young and Manning are two of three quarterback recruits to get a perfect rating on 247 Sports. The third quarterback, Quinn Ewers, will play for Texas this season after initially committing to Ohio State.

Texas fans are hoping Manning can follow in Young’s footsteps through his college career and back to the top of College Football.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow
NFL

LeSean McCoy: ‘I Can’t See’ Difference Between Burrow, Pickett

The former All-Pro let his thoughts on the standout quarterbacks be known during a recent podcast appearance.

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning attempts a pass during a game.
College Football

CFB Twitter Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment Decision

The top-ranked 2023 recruit revealed his long-awaited college plans on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
angela-manuel-davis-100-influential
Play
Edge

Angela Manuel Davis Is Putting a New Spin on Living With Purpose

The motivational fitness coach is instilling the wisdom learned from her MLB father to help empower her students, both physically and mentally.

By Senita Brooks
ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews before game one of the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBA

Malika Andrews Will Make History at the NBA Draft Tonight

The 27-year-old ESPN anchor will be making history at Thursday’s draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Betting

NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds Dramatically Swing

Both Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero have been the betting favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 24 hours leading into Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft.

By Kyle Wood
Former Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson speaks with the media.
NFL

Family of Jaylon Ferguson Releases Statement on His Death

The former Ravens linebacker died Tuesday night at 26 years old.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond-green-scott-van-pelt
Play
Extra Mustard

Scott Van Pelt on Odd ‘New Media vs. Media’ Exchange With Draymond Green

He explains what he was thinking during an awkward interview with the Warriors star.

By Jimmy Traina
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Announces Commitment to Texas

He is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

By Joseph Salvador