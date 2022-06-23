Arch Manning set the college football world ablaze Thursday after the highly-sought-after 2023 recruit announced his commitment to Texas.

Manning’s decision triggered a wave of reaction on social media following months of speculation surrounding the five-star quarterback’s plans. Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, a nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie, will now continue his family’s elite football legacy as a member of the Longhorns.

Below are some of the best reactions to Manning’s stunning announcement:

