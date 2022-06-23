Skip to main content
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment to the university of Texas
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment to the university of Texas

College Football Twitter Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment Decision

Arch Manning set the college football world ablaze Thursday after the highly-sought-after 2023 recruit announced his commitment to Texas.

Manning’s decision triggered a wave of reaction on social media following months of speculation surrounding the five-star quarterback’s plans. Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, a nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie, will now continue his family’s elite football legacy as a member of the Longhorns.

Below are some of the best reactions to Manning’s stunning announcement:

