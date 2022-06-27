Sunday’s brawl between the Mariners and Angels was one of the most heated altercations in recent memory that resulted in eight total ejections when the dust settled. Unfortunately, one young fan who’s used to seeing her favorite players ejected relived the experience all over again.

Two managers and six players were ejected and one fan tweeted a picture of a young Reds fan in the stands crying because she came to the game to see Seattle’s Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez, who used to play for Cincinnati.

The whole brawl started when Winker was hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz to start the second inning. Winker immediately became agitated and walked toward the Angels dugout when his teammates from his dugout soon followed, leading to an all-out brawl that lasted several minutes. Needless to say, he was one of the players tossed.

But someone within the Mariners organization saw the tweet and reached out to send the little girl a gift. The next photo tweeted featured a smile and signed ball with a message from Winker himself. It’s hard to make out, but the end of the message can be seen:

“Sorry I was ejected! I hope to see you at another game soon,” Winker wrote on the ball.

Perhaps the strangest part about all of this is that the same exact thing happened before to the little girl. On Tuesday, the same person with the young fan posted a photo of her crying at a Reds–Padres game where Joey Votto was ejected. Votto is her favorite player so she was disappointed he got tossed, per the tweet.

Later, she eventually got a signed ball from Votto and even got to meet him. The fan, referred to as Abigail, may be the luckiest unlucky fan in baseball.

