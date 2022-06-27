Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Young Reds Fan Who Cried After Votto’s Ejection Last Year Witnesses Another Untimely Ejection

Sunday’s brawl between the Mariners and Angels was one of the most heated altercations in recent memory that resulted in eight total ejections when the dust settled. Unfortunately, one young fan who’s used to seeing her favorite players ejected relived the experience all over again.  

Two managers and six players were ejected and one fan tweeted a picture of a young Reds fan in the stands crying because she came to the game to see Seattle’s Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez, who used to play for Cincinnati. 

The whole brawl started when Winker was hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz to start the second inning. Winker immediately became agitated and walked toward the Angels dugout when his teammates from his dugout soon followed, leading to an all-out brawl that lasted several minutes. Needless to say, he was one of the players tossed. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But someone within the Mariners organization saw the tweet and reached out to send the little girl a gift. The next photo tweeted featured a smile and signed ball with a message from Winker himself. It’s hard to make out, but the end of the message can be seen:

“Sorry I was ejected! I hope to see you at another game soon,” Winker wrote on the ball.

Perhaps the strangest part about all of this is that the same exact thing happened before to the little girl. On Tuesday, the same person with the young fan posted a photo of her crying at a Reds–Padres game where Joey Votto was ejected. Votto is her favorite player so she was disappointed he got tossed, per the tweet.

Later, she eventually got a signed ball from Votto and even got to meet him. The fan, referred to as Abigail, may be the luckiest unlucky fan in baseball. 

More MLB Coverage:
The Rays Need Front Office Creativity Once Again
Six Takeaways on MLB’s First All-Star Fan Voting Update
MLB Can’t Replace the Mud Man So Easily
Oneil Cruz Gives the Pirates Hope for a Brighter, More Fun Future
 Paul Goldschmidt Is Better Than Ever

Breaking
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels

YOU MAY LIKE

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson (second from left) visits the mound during the fourth inning of a game against the Blue Jays.
MLB

Report: LSU Baseball Hires Twins Pitching Coach Wes Johnson

He’ll leave the organization after four years to return to the SEC.

By Zach Koons
angels mariners brawl
MLB

Jesse Winker Flips Off Crowd After HBP, Brawl in Angels-Mariners

A brawl broke out in Anaheim.

By Nick Selbe
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a return as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Djokovic Addresses Vaccination Status Ahead of Wimbledon

The 35-year-old remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 with two months remaining until the U.S. Open.

By Associated Press
jesse winker
Extra Mustard

Mariners Fan Sends Jesse Winker Pizza After Angels Brawl

Winker was at the center of a benches-clearing melee on Sunday, but one fan knew just what he needed to make things better.

By Nick Selbe
Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal is inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame.
NBA

Shaq Says He Wants to Buy the Magic

He had a clear message for team ownership.

By Joseph Salvador
Jun 26, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels players dogpile after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
College Baseball

Ole Miss Beats Oklahoma, Wins First Men’s CWS Title

The Rebels completed their magical run with a comeback victory on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green stands next to the Larry O’Brien trophy during the NBA Championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Extra Mustard

Draymond Says Kyrie Trade Wouldn’t Help Lakers Beat Warriors

The four-time NBA champion theorized how L.A. would do if it landed the disgruntled Nets star.

By Jelani Scott
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) tosses his helmet as he comes home after hitting a game-winning walk-off three-run home run against the Astros.
MLB

Judge’s Walk-Off Bomb Boosts Yanks Over Astros

After a tepid start to the game, New York bounced back to steal the series finale from Houston.

By Zach Koons