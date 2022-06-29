Jim Harbaugh’s Daughter’s Hilarious Vacation Videos Are Going Viral

Jim Harbaugh may be one of college football’s top coaches, but he is also a dad, and his daughter Grace caught him doing some very dad things during a family vacation, which appears to be in Italy.

Grace’s TikToks of her famous father have been going very viral on social media, and for good reason. The peak of “Airport Jim” definitely comes with a video created during an 11-hour layover, in which Harbaugh can be seen hanging out at a desk at the airport, checking and double checking passports and tickets, and taking a nap using a bag as a pillow.

The Home Depot music she used really ties the whole thing together as well.

Later videos show Harbaugh perfecting his “sweatshirt tied around the waste” technique, ordering airport food, and of course, carrying as many bags as humanly possible by himself. There will be no second trips and no baggage carts used on a Harbaugh vacation.

Later on, Harbaugh can be spotted reading, swimming, and even channeling his inner Eminem. Unsurprisingly, he is wearing Michigan gear head-to-toe at virtually all times.

After a few up-and-down seasons and a major contract adjustment for Harbaugh, Michigan broke through in 2021. The Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time during Harbaugh’s tenure, won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff for the first time.

