Kevin Durant has seemingly been more vocal this offseason on Twitter than he has ever been during his entire career and that continued Tuesday. Durant commented on a tweet that quoted NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal saying he’s not happy that Rudy Gobert is making $250 million.

“Shaquille is hilarious,” Durant said in a tweet. “You’re a billionaire bro lol.”

Naturally, O’Neal had to respond in the mentions.

“I know I’m hilarious, and i’m not a billionaire i’m actually broke,” O’Neal said. “but will always speak facts. thank you saying i’m funny means a lot.”

Funnily enough, the trading of words can be traced back to Durant’s comments on O’Neal’s fellow analyst on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley. After Barkley made comments on Durant’s legacy, the Nets star took to Twitter to call out Barkley and brought money into the equation.

“All this s--- is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them,” Durant said in the tweet. “It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa.”

O’Neal has often been critical of Gobert because he doesn’t believe he’s worthy of his contract or to be considered as one of the best big men in basketball. Naturally, it was the perfect time for Durant to jump in. For the record, O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million, per Yahoo.

