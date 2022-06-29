Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Shaq Responds to Kevin Durant Calling Him a Billionaire After Rudy Gobert Comments

Kevin Durant has seemingly been more vocal this offseason on Twitter than he has ever been during his entire career and that continued Tuesday. Durant commented on a tweet that quoted NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal saying he’s not happy that Rudy Gobert is making $250 million

“Shaquille is hilarious,” Durant said in a tweet. “You’re a billionaire bro lol.”

Naturally, O’Neal had to respond in the mentions. 

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I know I’m hilarious, and i’m not a billionaire i’m actually broke,” O’Neal said. “but will always speak facts. thank you saying i’m funny means a lot.”

Funnily enough, the trading of words can be traced back to Durant’s comments on O’Neal’s fellow analyst on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley. After Barkley made comments on Durant’s legacy, the Nets star took to Twitter to call out Barkley and brought money into the equation. 

“All this s--- is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them,” Durant said in the tweet. “It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa.”

O’Neal has often been critical of Gobert because he doesn’t believe he’s worthy of his contract or to be considered as one of the best big men in basketball. Naturally, it was the perfect time for Durant to jump in. For the record, O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million, per Yahoo

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

FuboTV
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Fernando Tatis Jr. rounds the bases.
Play
MLB

Tatis Jr. Shares Timeline for Return From Broken Wrist

The Padres shortstop took another step in his recovery process.

By Wilton Jackson
Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck
Extra Mustard

Unvaxxed, MIA Red Sox Closer Tanner Houck Gets Ripped After Boston Blows Game

Boston’s pitcher can’t play in Toronto because he’s unvaxxed, and it cost his team.

By Jimmy Traina
Scotty Pippen Jr. during Vanderbilt’s SEC tournament win over Alabama.
Extra Mustard

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Dad Faked Injuries to Avoid One-on-One Embarrassment

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen explained why the two no longer play head to head.

By Thomas Neumann
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) looks to pass the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Nuggets-Wizards Make Impactful Deal Ahead of Free Agency

Denver traded Monte Morris and Will Barton to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. The Crossover graded the deal.

By Michael Pina
Motorsports: FIA Formula One World Championship WM Weltmeisterschaft 2018, Grand Prix of Austria, Nelson Piquet Spielberg Austria
Play
Formula1

Reports: Piquet Banned From F1 Paddock After Racist Remark

The three-time F1 world champion used racist language to describe Lewis Hamilton in an interview last year.

By Madeline Coleman
German tennis player Tamara Korpatsch prepares to play a shot during her first round match at Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Tan’s Partner Furious About Doubles Drop After Serena Williams Match

Tamara Korpatsch took to social media, ripping her would-be partner for the decision.

By Zach Koons
godwin
Play
Fantasy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Tampa Bay's pass offense is unreal and fantasy managers should draft a piece of it.

By Shawn Childs
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in a game against the Panthers.
Play
Fantasy

Tom Brady 2022 Fantasy Projections

A top-three finish in fantasy a year ago isn't reflected in Brady's current draft value.

By Shawn Childs