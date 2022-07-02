Skip to main content
U.S. Open Tennis Twitter Takes Shot at Seahawks, Drew Lock

The U.S. Open Tennis social media admins woke up and chose violence today. 

SportsCenter tweeted a “cold-blooded” video of a wicked between-the-legs serve from Nick Kyrgios against Stefanos Tsitsipas during a third round match at Wimbledon. While most of tennis Twitter raved about the play, one fan was not as amused, tweeting, “not a sport.” 

The U.S. Open Twitter account was not having the hate, clapping back at the Seahawks fan with “not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB.” 

This offseason, Seattle traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, marking the end of an era. The Seahawks received a slew of draft picks as well as multiple players—tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and none other than Lock.

Lock was selected No. 42 by Denver in the 2019 draft and had his best season in ’21, starting 13 games and tallying 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Lock proceeded to only play in six games for the Broncos last season, starting just three. 

Ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp last month, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that frontrunners for QB1 are down to Lock and Geno Smith, who is in his third season with the franchise. The latter option remains ahead, though, due to his experience, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times

