NASCAR fans, you might want to brush up on the paint schemes ahead of the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 on Sunday because there is a substantial change to at least one car.

Instead of the typical FedEx orange and purple, Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 will feature a classic red and white Coca-Cola paint scheme for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is his first with the primary sponsorship from the soft drink brand, which the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.

The track has been repaved and reconfigured ahead of this year’s race, but Hamlin has one career victory and one pole at the Hampton, Ga., track. The 41-year-old is one of four drivers in the Coca-Cola family, the other three being Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Daniel Suárez.

