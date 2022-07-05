Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
The many jobs of Denny Hamlin
The many jobs of Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin Debuts New Paint Scheme for Atlanta Race

NASCAR fans, you might want to brush up on the paint schemes ahead of the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 on Sunday because there is a substantial change to at least one car. 

Instead of the typical FedEx orange and purple, Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 will feature a classic red and white Coca-Cola paint scheme for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is his first with the primary sponsorship from the soft drink brand, which the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. 

The track has been repaved and reconfigured ahead of this year’s race, but Hamlin has one career victory and one pole at the Hampton, Ga., track. The 41-year-old is one of four drivers in the Coca-Cola family, the other three being Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Daniel Suárez.  

More Racing Coverage: 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

JANUARY 16: A detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet is seen during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
NFL

Cowboys Criticized Over Deal With Gun-Themed Coffee Company

Dallas announced a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee one day after a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) walks off the field after striking out.
MLB

Bryce Harper Addresses Timetable for Return From Broken Thumb

The Phillies star said he “will be back at some point” this season, but isn’t sure when yet.

By Associated Press
Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson on the field prior to kick-off of Super Bowl LVI.
Extra Mustard

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts to Miami’s Five-Star Commitment

The 50-year-old actor played for the same college football program.

By Madison Williams
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs to first base on a dropped third strike and throwing error in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Alonso Challenges Fans Over Home Run Derby Participation

The Mets first baseman did not shy away from asking fans for their support to ensure his participation in the Derby.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Report: Mayfield Trade Suitor ’Never Really That Interested’

To the dismay of some, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not believe the quarterback will end up on this roster.

By Daniela Perez
NBA logo
NBA

’NBA 2K23’ Video Game Unveils Michael Jordan As Cover Athlete

The esteemed franchise taps one of the sport’s all-time greats as the face of its newest edition.

By Thomas Neumann
durant irving
Play
NBA

Report: Nets Making Moves As If KD, Irving Will Be on Team

As uncertainty clouds the futures of Durant and Irving, Brooklyn is proceeding with its offseason with the two stars still in the picture.

By Nick Selbe
Alexia Putellas playing for Spain vs. Italy
Soccer

Ballon d’Or Winner Alexia Tears ACL on Eve of Women’s Euros

The Spanish captain suffered the knee injury in training on Tuesday.

By Andrew Gastelum