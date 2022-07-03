Skip to main content
Alex Albon Provides Medical Update Following British Grand Prix Crash

The British Grand Prix got off to a rough start Sunday after two multi-car wrecks halted the race on the opening lap

One of those devastating accidents involved Alex Albon, who was forced out of the action early after a collision with Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon. The Williams driver hit the brakes after a separate crash sent Zhou Guanyu careening off the track and over the barrier wall, causing Sebastian Vettel to hit the back of Albon’s car and send it into Tsunoda and Ocon.

A trip to the medical care center for an evaluation led to Albon being transported by helicopter to the hospital for “precautionary checks.” Fortunately, as the 26-year-old and Williams Racing later shared on Twitter, Albon emerged from the accident without serious injury; his update also included a special shout-out to Guanyu, who confirmed he was given the all clear after being evaluated on-site.

“All ok, the pets are ok but more importantly I’m glad @ZhouGuanyu24 is ok! Thank you to the medical staff and for all the messages. Eyes already on Austria,” he wrote.

Albon’s eagerness to compete at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 10 already bodes well for his chances of recovering in time after Sunday’s premature exit.

The British Grand Prix was eventually won by Spaniard Carlos Sainz in dramatic fashion for the 27-year-old’s first career F1 victory.

