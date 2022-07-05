At this point, it is not unusual to see Ja Morant going viral for a posterizing dunk or making a big play in a critical moment of game. Instead of putting a defender on a poster, the Grizzlies star went viral this week for leaving a massive tip for a waitress at a restaurant.

But beyond Morant leaving the tip, the waitress was so surprised to see the star in person. Take a look.

The waitress then learned that Morant played for the Grizzlies and realized that it was “the team that boy ‘Ja’ play for.” She was thrilled and lit up with excitement.

Morant putting a smile on the woman’s face comes days after the NBA’s ’22 Most Improved Player reportedly secured a five-year, $193 million designated rookie extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

With all that money soon to come his way, it’s clear Morant is already giving back.

