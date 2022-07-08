Roger Goodell Provides Update on Future of NFL Sunday Ticket

1. Big-time announcers have made moves, Amazon is now the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football and Monday night doubleheaders are going to become a thing next season, but when it comes to the NFL and television, most fans want to know one thing: What is going to happen to NFL Sunday Ticket once the league’s contract with DirecTV expires after the 2022 season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell provided a tiny update Friday during an interview with CNBC.

“I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service,” said Goodell. “I think that’s what’s best for the consumers.”

That means DirecTV will be out, and an entity such as Apple, ESPN+ or Amazon will be in.

Goodell also revealed that a decision on what will happen with Sunday Ticket will be probably be announced this fall.

There are pros and cons to Sunday Ticket going to a streaming service, but the pros far outweigh the cons. Obviously, Sunday Ticket will become available to everyone and not just DirecTV customers. In addition, you have to believe that the tech companies fighting for the rights to Sunday Ticket will provide unique innovations that will only enhance the fan experience.

The biggest con is there is a significant lag time with streaming services. If you are someone who follows Twitter on an NFL Sunday, you will find out about touchdowns there before you see them on your TV, iPad or whatever device you are streaming on. This will also affect those of you who engage in live wagering during an NFL game.

However, this is a small price to pay for everyone to have access to the service and for DirecTV’s exclusivity to be over.

2. The WWE board's investigation into Vince McMahon has unearthed new scandals, including one alleged affair with a former wrestler who was reportedly paid $7.5 million to stay silent about her relationship with McMahon.

3. Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro came through with a game-winning single against the Diamondbacks on June 22 and then dropped a “Let’s f------ go, San Diego” during his postgame interview.

Alfaro had another walk-off hit Thursday night against the Giants, and his teammates wanted a repeat of his mantra during his postgame interview and Alfaro obliged.

4. Maveric Lamoureux was drafted 29th by the Coyotes last night but got totally upstaged by his frisky parents, much to the delight of ESPN’s broadcasters.

5. Why sign an autograph on a piece of paper when you can sign an autograph on a tattoo? Of yourself.

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst talks about his experience of going viral after a clip of him speculating about a possible Jazz trade on First Take went viral. Did he know Rudy Gobert was going to be traded when he talked about Utah’s “strange” trade of Royce O’Neale? Did producers say anything to him during his lengthy segment? What was his reaction when Gobert did get traded? Did he have a favorite meme?

Windhorst also discusses his relationship with LeBron James, the one question he'd like to ask LeBron, the one question he'd like to ask Kevin Durant, whether he feels competitive with Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania and much more.

Following Windhorst is the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. Jimmy and Sal discuss Jimmy’s hatred of the hot-dog eating contest, college realignment in college football, Kevin Durant’s trade request and Jimmy’s day trying New Haven, Connecticut’s very overrated pizza.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: O.J. Simpson turns 74 years old Saturday. We would never celebrate or honor him under any circumstances, but we will always remember the greatest prank call of all time.

