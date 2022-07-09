At this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Aaron Rodgers has more on the line than just his golf reputation.

Fellow competitor Charles Barkley bet the Packers quarterback during June’s The Match VI that if Barkley finishes ahead of Rodgers on the leaderboard, than he gets to cut his infamous man bun off. On the flip side, if Rodgers places higher than Barkley, which is often the case, then the NBA legend will donate $25,000 to Rodgers’ charity of choice—North Valley Community Foundation.

The bet doesn’t come out of nowhere. Barkley has previously made it clear that he disapproves of the quarterback’s hair style, which he debuted at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season.

“Just because you’re too cheap to cut your hair, you can’t make it a style,” Barkley said a month ago, via USA Today. “Man, here’s $25. Go down to Fantastic Sam’s and get that thing cut off the back of your head. Just because you don't cut your hair, that’s not a style. But Aaron’s a much better golfer than me, but I’ll be happy to give a donation to his charity.”

Based on previous results, it looks like Barkley might not get his wish to chop Rodgers’s hair off. Last year, Rodgers finished 24th in the field, while Barkley finished tied for 76th.

