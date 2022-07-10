Want to Live in an Old High School Gym? Here’s Your Chance

Ever dream of owning a home with its own indoor basketball court?

If so, your opportunity has arrived in the form of a vintage high school gymnasium that has been converted into a house in Wilkinson, Ind.

The Zillow listing for the house indicates that the gym was originally built in 1950, and the 5,357-square-foot structure contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The asking price is $299,000.

Judging by the “EH” midcourt logo, the gym is likely a former location of Eastern Hancock High School, which is now located in Charlottesville, Ind. Half of the court remains in place, while the other half has been repurposed elsewhere in the home.

Interested? You might want to hurry. The listing is making the rounds on social media.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: