Bulls Star Zach LaVine Weighs in On Michael Jordan–Ja Morant ‘Debate’

A new “debate” has emerged around the NBA about who would win a game of one-on-one between Ja Morant and Michael Jordan, after the Grizzlies budding star said he “would’ve cooked” the Bulls great if they had played.

The latest to weigh in on the hypothetical matchup is Chicago’s current franchise star: Zach LaVine. While the two-time All-Star said that he admires the confidence of his peer, he pointed out that we’ll never actually get to know which player would come out on top because they couldn’t play one another in their primes.

“I wish I had Ja’s confidence,” LaVine said, per TMZ. “I think it’s all just love and fun at the end of the day. We’re talking about stuff that you’ll never know because you never get to play him.”

But when prompted to make a pick, LaVine admitted that he’s sticking with the GOAT.

“Michael Jordan, man–he’s the best of all time,” the 27-year-old Bulls guard said.

LaVine is right to stand by the six-time Finals MVP and a ten-time scoring champion, but Morant’s confidence is admirable. While the 22-year-old, rising star may never reach the height of Jordan’s accomplishments in the NBA, he’s made perfectly clear that he won’t adhere to any of the limitations that others set for him.

“Nobody got more confidence than 12,” Morant said in the interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. “I’m never go and say nobody gon’ beat me in one-on-one or anything.”

