Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Kentucky QB Will Levis Shows Off His Gross Coffee Habit

How do you take your coffee in the morning? Black? Cream? Sugar? Mayonnaise?

If you answered mayo, you’re apparently not alone. As part of SEC media days, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis demonstrated how he puts mayonnaise in his coffee when looking for his morning caffeine.

Levis claims that he only drinks mayo with his coffee “sometimes,” but once is enough to judge someone who drinks this concoction. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kentucky has relatively high hopes for this season, after finishing last year 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl victory. Levis finished last year with 24 touchdowns and 2,826 passing yards, putting himself in position to be a relatively high draft pick with a strong senior season. However, there wouldn’t be a better match for Levis than playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, even if Kentucky would like a better bowl in the end. 

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A group of bicycles sits outside a building.
More Sports

Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Texas Killing of Professional Cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong was accused of killing Anna Moriah Wilson then fleeing the country.

By Associated Press25 minutes ago
Randall Cunningham coaches his daughter Vashti Cunningham (not pictured) in the women's high jump during the USATF Distance Classic.
NFL

Former NFL Great Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Raiders Job

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback served as the team’s chaplain for two years.

By Madison Williams35 minutes ago
Georgia Stanway scores for England vs. Spain in the Women’s Euros
Play
Soccer

Stanway Stunner Sends England Through to Women’s Euros Semis

The Lionesses came back from a late deficit, sending Spain tumbling out in extra time and booking a place in the final four against either Sweden or Belgium.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago
Venus Williams (USA) seen playing Ons Jabeur (TUN) in second round singles at 2021 Wimbledon.
Tennis

Venus Williams Set to Play in First Singles Tournament Since 2021

The former World No. 1 will join her sister Serena at the National Bank Open.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Pacers forward Buddy Hield points to his left during an NBA game.
NBA

Report: Lakers in Talks With Pacers for Buddy Hield Trade

Los Angeles and Indiana have reportedly discussed a trade for the veteran guard.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kiffin Gives Priceless Reaction to Daughter’s Zara Shopping Spree

He didn’t hesitate to call out his daughter on social media.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
quidditch
Play
More Sports

Quidditch Reveals New Name to Distance Itself From J.K. Rowling

Two of the sports governing bodies announced a rebranding for the sport popularized in the Harry Potter book and film series.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago