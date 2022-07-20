Kentucky QB Will Levis Shows Off His Gross Coffee Habit

How do you take your coffee in the morning? Black? Cream? Sugar? Mayonnaise?

If you answered mayo, you’re apparently not alone. As part of SEC media days, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis demonstrated how he puts mayonnaise in his coffee when looking for his morning caffeine.

Levis claims that he only drinks mayo with his coffee “sometimes,” but once is enough to judge someone who drinks this concoction.

Kentucky has relatively high hopes for this season, after finishing last year 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl victory. Levis finished last year with 24 touchdowns and 2,826 passing yards, putting himself in position to be a relatively high draft pick with a strong senior season. However, there wouldn’t be a better match for Levis than playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, even if Kentucky would like a better bowl in the end.

