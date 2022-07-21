Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to $230.5 Million Extension, $160 Million Guaranteed
Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to $230.5 Million Extension, $160 Million Guaranteed

Joe Theismann’s Old Kyler Murray Tweet Goes Viral After Contract News

Following the news of Kyler Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals agreed upon on Thursday, an old tweet from former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann resurfaced.

Back when Murray was at Oklahoma for three years, he played football and baseball. Even though he went the NFL route, he was regarded as one of the top MLB draft prospects of his class. He was drafted by the A’s in the 2018 MLB draft and even signed a contract with the team.

However, the quarterback ended up winning the Heisman Trophy in 2018, which helped solidify his choice to enter the NFL draft and not pursue an MLB career.

After Murray won the Heisman, Theismann congratulated the quarterback in a tweet. However, he ended it by saying “Now go have a long career in baseball.”

“Freezing Cold Takes” on Twitter resurfaced this tweet on Thursday, as that tweet didn’t age well since Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback with a $46.1 million annual salary. In comparison, Action Network reported that the A’s active payroll is only $41.9 million.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

On top of this, Murray still has two years and around $35.2 million left on his rookie contract, meaning he’s with the Cardinals for another seven years.

So, Theismann was definitely wrong with his 2018 tweet. Heading into his fourth NFL season, it sounds like the quarterback is here to stay in the NFL for a while.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Top Baseball Stories to Follow Over the Next Few Months 

Breaking
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field.
Fantasy

Training Camp Battles to Watch

How things pan out in training camp can have a major impact on the fantasy value of these players.

By Michael Fabiano3 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros fan Jim \”Mattress Mack\” McIngvale watches batting practice prior to game five of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Play
Betting

Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Astros to Win World Series

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has once again invested in the Astros, this time placing a $2 million bet at 11-2 odds they will win the 2022 World Series.

By Jennifer Piacenti9 minutes ago
TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals.
Media

Report: Charles Barkley Salary With Turner Sports Revealed

The NBA legend is reportedly awaiting an offer from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman about a broadcasting role with the controversial league.

By Madison Williams12 minutes ago
Uwe Seeler playing for Hamburg in 1972
Soccer

West Germany Soccer Great Uwe Seeler Dies at 85

The forward captained West Germany to the 1966 World Cup final and is still Hamburg’s all-time Bundesliga scorer with 137 goals.

By Associated Press30 minutes ago
Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) exits the court after defeating the Celtics.
NBA

Bam Adebayo on Durant Trade Rumors: ‘I Can’t Control That’

The Heat star has been rumored to be involved in a possible trade package for KD.

By Joseph Salvador39 minutes ago
Cardinals sign Kyler Murray to five-year extension.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Put Their Future in the Hands of Kyler Murray

After giving extensions to coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim and now their QB, owner Michael Bidwell has tied his franchise to this group through 2027. But will it pay off?

By Conor Orr50 minutes ago
bronny james
Play
College Basketball

Recruiting Expert Sheds Light on Where Things Stand With Bronny James

The basketball future for LeBron James’ son is top of mind in the recruiting world.

By Nick Selbe54 minutes ago
Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel during a game.
Play
NFL

Samuel Claims Some Patriots Teammates Were ‘Brainwashed’

The former cornerback aired his opinions on is former organization.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago