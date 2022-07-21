Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to Contract Extension

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news that a “monster” contract extension was agreed upon.

The deal is worth $230.5 million over five years that includes $160 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback with a $46.1 million salary per year. He had two years and roughly $35.2 million left on his rookie deal, so he is now tied to Arizona for seven more years, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The extension ends a long offseason of drama between Arizona and the star quarterback, who hasn’t been shy that he wanted a new deal in the first offseason he was eligible.

Murray’s contract push started in February when he scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move. Later that month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging Arizona to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray. .

In April he tweeted that Arizona is “home” and that he wants to win Super Bowls there. That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray. Now, it’s official that the young star isn’t going anywhere.

