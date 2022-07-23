Skip to main content
Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to $230.5 Million Extension, $160 Million Guaranteed
Cardinals GM Steve Keim Takes Dig at A’s After Kyler Murray Contract

By signing a $230 million contract extension with the CardinalsKyler Murray proved once and for all that he chose correctly by entering the NFL instead of MLB in 2019. It certainly helps that the team that owns his rights as a baseball player, the Athletics, is producing a payroll just barely above Murray’s average annual value.

During Murray’s press conference, the quarterback was asked if he had any interest in some day returning to baseball. However, general manager Steve Keim answered that for him.

“Have you guys seen the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. his contract?” Keim asked, via ProFootballTalk.

Then, when Murray answered, he agreed he isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m where I want to be,” he said.

Murray, who was the No. 9 overall pick by the Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft, chose to play football at Oklahoma instead of signing with Oakland initially. He then won the Heisman Trophy, which led to him being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The rest is history.

