Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers’s Training Camp Arrival Outfit Is Going Viral

The first day of training camp is always a special day around the NFL. Not only does it signify that a new season is not too far away, but fans can once again see their favorite players up and about after months of vacation time. 

Not to mention, some players may look a little different. When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback decided to sport a new look for the first day of training camp and the internet had a field day. 

The video, in slow motion of course, caught Rodgers showing up to training camp with boots, jeans, a tank top and his long hair flowing in the wind. When you have four MVPs, who needs sleeves?

Twitter had a lot of fun with the outfit and most notably drew a comparison to Cameron Poe, the character Nicholas Cage portrays in the 1997 film Con-Air. Here are some of the best memes following Rodgers’s very casual garb.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

