Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun at Davante Adams ‘Hall of Famer’ Quote

Last week, Davante Adams compared his former quarterback and his current quarterback, calling both Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr Hall of Famers.

“Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. ... It’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” he told CBS Sports.

Adams ultimately explained the comparison, but the idea of Carr being as talented as Rodgers was already made public.

On Wednesday, Rodgers poked fun back at Adams when he was asked about getting wide receiver Allen Lazard back after missing the offseason.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said. “From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.”

Despite the back-and-forth and Adams’s exit, Rodgers and Adams still seem to have a good relationship. Adams gave credit to Rodgers and Green Bay after leaving for helping his career.

With Adams off to Las Vegas, Lazard takes over as Green Bay’s likely No. 1 receiver, needing to fill the shoes of a superstar at the position. However, Rodgers is doing his best to make Lazard feel confident while also joking at Adams’ expense.

