Davante Adams Calls Raiders QB Derek Carr a ‘Hall of Famer’

Davante Adams will play his first season away from Aaron Rodgers this year, as he teams up with Derek Carr for the Raiders. However, Adams doesn’t believe there is much of a downgrade.

In an interview with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Adams said there will be an adjustment, but not because of the talent gap.

“Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, you go Stabler to Rich Gannon, it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams said. “Both are great players and great to be around.”

Working with Carr isn’t new for Adams, as the two played together in college for Fresno State. From 2012-13, both of their final two years at the school, they connected for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. Therefore, it is not much of a surprise that Adams thinks highly of the Raiders quarterback.

Still, calling Carr, who has yet to win a playoff game, a Hall of Famer with this much confidence is high praise. Carr has yet to play with a wide receiver as good as Adams in the NFL, so maybe that will impact his numbers. Either way, Adams seems very excited to reunite with his friend.

