Eagles QB Gardner Minshew Announces He Is Selling Famed ‘Love Shack’ Bus

Now’s your chance to live in the same place an NFL quarterback has lived. Well, that’s only if you’re O.K. with living in a bus.

Backup Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew announced on Monday that he will be selling his famous “Love Shack” bus for $25,000.

The 26-year-old has been living in the bus since February of this year, he stated. Minshew wrote about the former inmate transport bus in his Instagram caption, noting that it “would be perfect as a tailgater(for Birds games), semi or permanent residence, and obviously and most tastefully as a love shack baby.”

Minshew only wants people serious about purchasing the bus to message him privately on Instagram. He noted that the bus has 146,000 miles on it. It has an A/C unit, cooktop and fridge.

In the video the quarterback posted with his sale announcement, Minshew can be seen sporting a hippie-style robe with his infamous mustache and long hair. He talks a lot about his workout routines for the 2022 season. On top of that, he notes a hobby that he took up while living on the bus: playing guitar. He rocked out for a while during the video.

It sounds like the former Jaguars starting quarterback really enjoyed his time living in the bus.

“A few things I’ve learned in this time: if you have a dream to chase, things to learn, and people to love, then you don’t need much else,” Minshew wrote. “It’s not as important to know what’s around the bend, as it is to trust that you’ll be able to handle whatever it is. And finally, bus lovin’ is some of the best lovin’ there is!”

Even though Minshew put a listing price for his bus, he really just wants “her” in a “nice and loving home.”

Daily Cover: She Reported a PGA Player for Domestic Violence. What Didn't Happen Next. 

