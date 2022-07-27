The Subway Series is underway as the Mets and the Yankees meet in a battle between two division leaders. While the crosstown rivalry has had its fair share of heated moments over the year, Tuesday’s opener also produced a heartfelt moment between Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar and a young fan.

Before first pitch, Escobar made the rounds at Citi Field to interact with the early-arriving crowd. He eventually came across a young fan and decided to gift him a signed pair of batting gloves.

At that point, Escobar made a vow to the fan: “If I hit a homer tonight, I’ll give you my bat tomorrow.”

It didn’t take long for Escobar to follow through on his promise.

In the bottom of the first inning with the game already tied 2–2, the Mets third baseman stepped to the plate and smashed a ball over the left-field fence for a two-run homer. The blast gave the home team an early advantage which they held onto for the rest of the night, winning the series opener 6–3.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it seemed as though Escobar had yet to complete the exchange with the young fan. However, if he is able to get into contact with the necessary people, the Mets infielder should be able to give up his bat before first pitch on Thursday night.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: She Reported a PGA Player for Domestic Violence. What Didn’t Happen Next.