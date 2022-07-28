Watch: Serena Williams Delights Daughter by Dressing up as Minion

With 23 Grand Slam championships and 73 career WTA tournament victories, Serena Williams is known as one of the fiercest competitors in tennis history.

But she doesn’t take herself quite so seriously off the court.

As evidence, take her recent costumed foray into a movie theater, which surprised and delighted her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis.

Perhaps inspired by the fad of teens’ dressing up in suits to attend screenings of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Williams did us all one better by donning a minion costume at a theater.

You can check out the context and Alexis’s reaction in the video below.

Coming off a brief appearance at Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Williams is entered in the upcoming National Bank Open in Toronto and the U.S. Open, although it’s not guaranteed that we’ll get to see her compete.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: