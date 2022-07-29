The Entire Charles Barkley–LIV Golf Saga Seems … Off

1. In the end, the Charles Barkley situation with LIV Golf and Turner Sports ended up the way it should—with Barkley remaining on TNT exclusively. However, the entire saga was bizarre from start to finish.

Barkley told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand on Friday that he’s staying with Turner for the rest of his career. And that LIV did not make him an offer.

Let’s take a look at the time line of how all this played out:

• In mid-June, Barkley talked about the controversy surrounding LIV on The Pat McAfee Show and said “if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative.”

• In mid-July, Barkley told The Next Round podcast that he’s going to meet with LIV about a possible role with the tour.

• Last week, Dan Patrick said that Barkley told him he may have to leave TNT to join LIV.

• Earlier this week, Barkley told Patrick that LIV would need to triple his salary from TNT and endorsements (about $20 million) to get him, but that LIV had until Thursday to make an offer.

• Today it’s over, with Barkley telling Marchand, it’s best for him to move on from LIV.

The entire saga was weird from start to finish. A basketball guy would leave the greatest sports studio show of all time to go … golf? When that golf organization doesn’t even have a TV deal?

And LIV wooed Barkley, but never made him an offer?

Barkley doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would cause a publicity stunt to get more money out of his bosses, but it appears that’s how this ended up playing out.

When Patrick guessed that Barkley makes $20 million per year between Turner and endorsements, Barkley confirmed. And when people found out that Barkley makes $10 million from Turner, the consensus was that he was underpaid when you compare his value to the rest of the people in sports broadcasting.

There isn’t a more powerful person in sports media than Barkley. Nobody moves the needle like he does. It’s not hard to believe that Barkley saw the salaries for others in sports media, especially in the NFL where the money went haywire recently, and felt he deserves more.

Barkley has said over and over that, once his current contract with Turner expires, he’s done doing television. Now he’s putting out a statement saying that he will be with Turner for the rest of his TV career, which implies he’ll be sticking around for longer than just a year or two.

And whether this was all done intentionally to get Turner to pay up and give Barkley a new deal, there is absolutely nothing wrong with Barkley making that move. That’s business.

But everything surrounding Barkley and LIV still seems weird.

2. The WWE held open tryouts in Nashville on Thursday, and one of the people who showed up was the Lakers’ Dwight Howard, who cut an impressive promo.

3. Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was drafted 13th out of Georgia, had his team feeling good at training camp after belting out Rick James’s “Mary Jane.”

4. NFL players lift weights, do drills and study the playbook during training camp to get ready for the season. NFL broadcasters get ready for the season by making sure their hair is on point.

5. We have a follow-up on the Choco Taco news we wrote about earlier this week in Traina Thoughts.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Forty years ago today, Andy Kaufman, Jerry “The King” Lawler and David Letterman gave us one of the most memorable moments in late-night history.

