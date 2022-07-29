Madden Hotline Fields Over 1,000 Complaints About Player Ratings

Even though Madden NFL 23 hasn’t been released yet, as fans wait for its Aug. 19 drop, the company did announce the player ratings earlier this month.

Needless to say, many fans weren’t pleased with some of the ratings their favorite players received.

As of Thursday, Madden unveiled a ratings adjustor hotline to allow fans to file any complaints they have on player ratings. This way, EA Sports can actually hear the complaints instead of being flooded on social media. NFL stars can even argue for their rating to change.

The company expressed that if a fan, or even NFL player, gives a convincing enough argument with proven facts to back it up, it’s possible that the rating could be adjusted while the person is on the phone.

So, how many people are willing to call in to argue about a player’s rating? Well, according to Emma Waldren of EA Sports, 1,000 people called the hotline within the first six hours of it being available. Additionally, Madden’s Twitter account noted that the first day saw thousands of callers.

The company didn’t release any specific complaints fans are calling in about, though. One potential NFL star that fans could be arguing about is Steelers star T.J. Watt, who received a 96 rating despite being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

