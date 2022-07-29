Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Madden Hotline Fields Over 1,000 Complaints About Player Ratings

Even though Madden NFL 23 hasn’t been released yet, as fans wait for its Aug. 19 drop, the company did announce the player ratings earlier this month.

Needless to say, many fans weren’t pleased with some of the ratings their favorite players received.

As of Thursday, Madden unveiled a ratings adjustor hotline to allow fans to file any complaints they have on player ratings. This way, EA Sports can actually hear the complaints instead of being flooded on social media. NFL stars can even argue for their rating to change.

The company expressed that if a fan, or even NFL player, gives a convincing enough argument with proven facts to back it up, it’s possible that the rating could be adjusted while the person is on the phone.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

So, how many people are willing to call in to argue about a player’s rating? Well, according to Emma Waldren of EA Sports, 1,000 people called the hotline within the first six hours of it being available. Additionally, Madden’s Twitter account noted that the first day saw thousands of callers.

The company didn’t release any specific complaints fans are calling in about, though. One potential NFL star that fans could be arguing about is Steelers star T.J. Watt, who received a 96 rating despite being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson
Play
Fantasy

Rhamondre Stevenson, Chris Olave Among 2022 Deep Sleepers

These 10 players, likely to go in the 10th round or later, have a chance to outperform their draft position.

By Michael Fabiano16 minutes ago
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Play
NBA

NBA Teams Entering the Danger Zone

​​Predicting which 2022 playoff teams may not be so lucky next season.

By Chris Herring and Rohan Nadkarni21 minutes ago
012B4C4B-B658-42AC-BFB3-513288A22E7B
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite's Tim Fuller Discusses Influx of Top Prospects

OTE signed eight of the top high school prospects in the country this week.

By Jason Jordan22 minutes ago
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Training Camp Battles

Training camp position battles can carry with them huge fantasy ramifications at the start of the season.

By Shawn Childs36 minutes ago
Oct 5, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of the American League Wildcard game at Fenway Park.
Play
MLB

Bogaerts Says Red Sox Will Not Trade Him Before Deadline

The shortstop admitted this news is “relaxing” as this was the first time in his 10 years with the team he’s been in this position.

By Madison Williams39 minutes ago
Ric Flair
Play
Wrestling

Why Flair’s Return Symbolizes Far More Than a Wrestling Match

The king will regain his throne one last time in a spectacle only fit for the wrestling royalty.

By Justin Barrasso44 minutes ago
TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano45 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

CeeDee Lamb, Kyle Pitts Among Top Breakout Candidates

These 10 players could reach an elite fantasy level.in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano52 minutes ago