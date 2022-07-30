Skip to main content
Heat Fans Chant ‘Miami’ at Trade Target Donovan Mitchell (Video)

As the Donovan Mitchell trade saga continues, the Jazz point guard has continued his offseason, playing at the Miami Pro League on Friday. However, playing in Miami lent Mitchell to some Heat-related chants.

While Mitchell was shooting a free throw, a few Miami fans let him know how much he wanted him on the Heat by chanting “Miami” at Mitchell while wearing Heat jerseys. 

The Heat have reportedly been one of the teams involved in the Mitchell trade talks, but the lack of access to first-round picks limits what Miami can give up in a deal. Miami was also one of the teams that checked in on Nets forward Kevin Durant, but the Miami Herald reported the Heat are “moving ahead” with what they have instead.

If Miami can somehow land Mitchell, the guard got some experience playing with Bam Adebayo in the Miami Pro League Friday night. The two stars teamed up together and put on a show for the fans in attendance.

Utah Jazz
Miami Heat
