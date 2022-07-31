Skip to main content
Liverpool Fan Has Jurgen Klopp Sign Leg for Him to Get Tattooed

While really just a glorified preseason friendly, Jurgen Klopp secured yet another big win in his Liverpool tenure as the Reds defeated Manchester City 3–1 to win the Community Shield.

While Liverpool has historically had much success in lifting the season-opening trophy historically, Saturday’s victory marked the first time that Klopp won the trophy as manager of the Merseyside club.

Shortly after Liverpool earned the victory against the Premier League champions, a fan inside King Power Stadium asked Klopp to sign his leg—which donned a large tattoo of the German coach—so that he could get it tattooed permanently.

His odd request was completed,  and the clearly dedicated fan was ecstatic.  

As for Klopp, he’ll be thrilled that Liverpool won its latest showdown with budding rival Manchester City just before the start of a new Premier League season.

