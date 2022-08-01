Four years after she was named an SI Swimsuit rookie, Camille Kostek was able to pay the good news forward by telling Mady Dewey that she was the latest Swim Search winner and a 2023 SI Swim rookie.

“You know that being part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is so much more than shooting for the magazine,“ Kostek told Dewey on a Zoom Call Monday. “They call it a swim sisterhood when we’re a part of this, not because of the Swim Search community, but you don’t really know a rookie from a vet. So I really hope you got to feel that at Swim Week.”

“You might have to practice a little more in the mirror because you have your rookie shoot coming up for 2023, and I want to know how you feel about that.”

Dewey was nearly at a loss for words, saying simply “You’re kidding,” before Kostek officially revealed the good news.

“Congratulations! You are the Swim Search winner and one of our new rookies for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023,” Kostek said. “Welcome to the family!”

At that point, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day joined the call to celebrate the moment, allowing Dewey the chance to share her excitement about the opportunity.

“I’m overwhelmed. I can’t even begin to thank you,” she said. “This is such an insane experience. It’s a dream come true.”

Dewey added, “I think I’ve gone through every single possible human emotion in the last hour. I’ve screamed, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried. I think I’m just overwhelmed and beyond grateful and so excited for what’s to come. It means the absolute world. It’s a dream come true. I’m just so excited for what’s to come.”

Kostek, who earned a spot on the SI Swim cover in 2019, was a fitting choice to reveal the news to Dewey. That’s because it was Kostek who inspired the entrepreneur and podcaster to join Swim Search in the first place.

“I’ve been a fan of SI Swimsuit since I was 14 years old, but I never thought that it was something that I would be able to do until I saw Camille Kostek,” Dewey previously told SI Swimsuit. “Seeing her go through the Swim Search process with a similar body type to mine changed everything. And I loved how she spoke about how she had never had the opportunity to model before, but it had always been a dream for her. It’s very similar to my story.”

