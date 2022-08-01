Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Camille Kostek Surprises SI Swim Search Winner Mady Dewey

Four years after she was named an SI Swimsuit rookie, Camille Kostek was able to pay the good news forward by telling Mady Dewey that she was the latest Swim Search winner and a 2023 SI Swim rookie.

“You know that being part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is so much more than shooting for the magazine,“ Kostek told Dewey on a Zoom Call Monday. “They call it a swim sisterhood when we’re a part of this, not because of the Swim Search community, but you don’t really know a rookie from a vet. So I really hope you got to feel that at Swim Week.” 

“You might have to practice a little more in the mirror because you have your rookie shoot coming up for 2023, and I want to know how you feel about that.” 

Dewey was nearly at a loss for words, saying simply “You’re kidding,” before Kostek officially revealed the good news.

“Congratulations! You are the Swim Search winner and one of our new rookies for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023,” Kostek said. “Welcome to the family!”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

At that point, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day joined the call to celebrate the moment, allowing Dewey the chance to share her excitement about the opportunity.

“I’m overwhelmed. I can’t even begin to thank you,” she said. “This is such an insane experience. It’s a dream come true.”

Dewey added, “I think I’ve gone through every single possible human emotion in the last hour. I’ve screamed, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried. I think I’m just overwhelmed and beyond grateful and so excited for what’s to come. It means the absolute world. It’s a dream come true. I’m just so excited for what’s to come.”

Kostek, who earned a spot on the SI Swim cover in 2019, was a fitting choice to reveal the news to Dewey. That’s because it was Kostek who inspired the entrepreneur and podcaster to join Swim Search in the first place.

“I’ve been a fan of SI Swimsuit since I was 14 years old, but I never thought that it was something that I would be able to do until I saw Camille Kostek,” Dewey previously told SI Swimsuit. “Seeing her go through the Swim Search process with a similar body type to mine changed everything. And I loved how she spoke about how she had never had the opportunity to model before, but it had always been a dream for her. It’s very similar to my story.”

More SI Swimsuit Coverage:

Katie Austin Teaches You How to Become a Morning Person
WATCH: Camille Kostek Surprises Swim Search Winner Mady Dewey
Maye Musk is the Most Stylish Coastal Grandmother in Capri

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Play
Fantasy

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Brewers Trade Josh Hader to Padres

Brewers star reliever Josh Hader is headed to San Diego to help the Padres in the NL wild card race, while Milwaukee likely will turn to Devin Williams to be its closer.

By Matt De Lima and Matt Ehalt4 minutes ago
Bill Russell while playing for the Celtics.
Extra Mustard

Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School

He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.

By Joseph Salvador15 minutes ago
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks up after grounding out in the first inning of a game against the Rangers.
Play
MLB

Angels Won’t Trade Shohei Ohtani Despite Interest, per Report

At least three teams attempted to trade for the two-way superstar ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

By Zach Koons51 minutes ago
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility.
Play
NFL

Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Is ‘O.K.’ After Injury Scare

He came out of the medical tent with some tape on his ankle.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
College

Kenyatta Bynoe Empowers Black Athletes to Leverage Their Likenesses

The lifelong sports fanatic is working to create an “ecosystem” where players can use their personal brands with intention and control.

By Naya Samuel1 hour ago
Deshaun-Watson-Cleveland
Play
NFL

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘Disappointed’ With Watson Suspension Ruling

The CRCC received 2,300 donations in the month following the Browns’ trade for Watson in March.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Fenway Park
Play
Betting

Massachusetts Lawmakers Agree to Legalize Sports Betting

Massachusetts is poised to become the 31st state to legalize sports betting once Governor Charlie Baker signs the bill.

By Kyle Wood1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities.
Play
NFL

Watson Ruling Includes Mandate About Massages, per Report

The Browns quarterback must receive all massages from team therapists.

By Mike McDaniel5 hours ago