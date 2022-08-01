Skip to main content
Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News

The AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and the Steelers is alive and well, as evidenced by Baltimore’s reaction to Pittsburgh making Chris Boswell one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL

At 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers were giving Boswell a four-year, $20 million extension with $12.5 million guaranteed. The deal will tie him with the 31-year-old Ravens kicker Justin Tucker as the two highest-paid players at the position. 

However, Baltimore wanted to make it clear that it believes Tucker is still in a league of his own. Exactly five minutes after the report about Boswell came out, the Ravens tweeted out a photo, trolling the Steelers by honoring their own kicker.

The Ravens certainly don’t need to argue about Tucker’s greatness, as his resume speaks for itself. The 32-year-old has made five first-team All-Pro teams and holds the NFL records for career field goal percentage (91.1%) and longest field goal made (66 yards).

Boswell may not be on the same level as Tucker, but his performance in his last three seasons with the Steelers has been nothing to scoff at. After making his first and only Pro Bowl in 2017, he made 93.5% of his field goal attempts in ’19 and a career-best 95% of his field goals in ’20, before connecting on 90% of his attempts last season. 

Nevertheless, so long as Boswell remains in a Steelers jersey, the Ravens will be sure to remind him and the Pittsburgh fanbase that one of the best kickers in NFL history plays in Baltimore.

