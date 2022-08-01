Steelers Make Chris Boswell NFL’s Highest-Paid Kicker, per Report

Longtime Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has reportedly agreed to a new contract that will keep him in the black and gold for the foreseeable future.

Pittsburgh inked Boswell, 31, to a four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Monday. The deal, which extend Boswell’s stay in town through the 2026 season, ties him with Ravens Pro Bowler Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history; Tucker inked a four-year, $23.05 million contract extension in 2019.

Prior to signing the new deal, Boswell, who is coming off his seventh season in Pittsburgh, was set to earn $3.26 million in 2022 with a salary cap hit of just under $4.95 million, per OverTheCap.com. He enters the fall as the team’s second-longest tenured player behind All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

A fan favorite since his standout rookie campaign in ’15, Boswell logged a career-best 36 field goals in ’21, tying him with the Patriots’ Nick Folk for the second-most in the NFL. His 90% conversion rate marked the third straight season he finished with a FG percentage of 90% or higher after he made 93.5% of his attempts in ’19 and a career-best 95% of his attempts in ’20.

On his career, Boswell, a ’17 Pro Bowler with 104 career games played, ranks third in franchise history with 182 FGs made.

