Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Joe Flacco on Today's SI Feed
Bill Belichick: ‘Fantasy Football Doesn’t Mean Anything to Me’

New England Patriots
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known as a stern taskmaster with a no-nonsense approach to the business of pro football.

So it should come as no surprise that he does not care about your fantasy team. Or mine, for that matter.

Belichick confirmed as much Thursday at training camp, answering a youth reporter’s question about fantasy football. It provided a moment of levity, and the often-acerbic Belichick even punctuated his response with a subtle grin.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick said. “We’re just trying to win games out here. I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win.

“Yeah, have fun with that.”

You can watch Belichick’s impeccable timing and delivery in the video below, and his smile afterward seems sincere. Perhaps Belichick, 70, is mellowing with age.

Of course, anyone who’s drafted Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, Nelson Agholor, Sony Michel or N’Keal Harry in recent seasons is keenly aware of all of the above.

So if you’re planning on drafting any Patriots players for your fantasy team this season, we’ll leave you with a few words of wisdom:

Have fun with that.

For more New England Patriots coverage, visit Patriots Country. 

