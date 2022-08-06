Star Gymnast Suni Lee Does Flip Into First Pitch at Twins Game (Video)

Throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game isn’t an easy task for any public figure, as evidenced by the number of memorable mishaps over the years.

But three-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee chose to up the degree of difficulty for her first pitch at the Twins game on Friday evening.

Lee, the individual all-around champion at last summer’s Tokyo Games, brought her own personal flair to her appearance at Target Field ahead of a game against the Blue Jays. In an impressive display of athleticism and artistry, the star gymnast and St. Paul native opted to flip off the mound before delivering the ball to the plate.

Here’s a closer look at Lee’s first pitch:

Lee’s pitch comes almost exactly a year after she became the sixth American woman to win gold in the women’s all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics. She added a silver medal in the team event and bronze in the individual uneven bars competition.

Since leaving Tokyo, Lee has joined Auburn’s gymnastics team, where she scored a perfect 10.0 on five different occasions during the 2021–22 season.

After a historic year in gymnastics, Lee can now add first pitch specialist to her ever-growing résumé.

